We can't rely on Gianforte to protect public lands

Over the past 16 years, we have enjoyed fervent support of public lands in the Governor's mansion. That ends now. With Greg Gianforte being sworn in last week, he is already preparing to strip away the strength of state agencies to protect public lands just as he attempted to do when he first came to this state.

Gianforte sued the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in 2009 to remove an easement that provided public access along the East Gallatin River. Now, with the power of the Governor’s office, he could continue the trend of wealthy out-of-staters buying up land and blocking public access for Montanans to enjoy.

We cannot let him get away with that.

Now Gianforte is tasked with appointing the head of the FWP, the agency he sued in 2009. The advisory committee to suggest a new head of the agency is stacked with public land foes and commercial interests, even some who have attacked the agency in the past.

We can no longer rely on our Governor to protect our public lands. We need to be vigilant, support groups like Montana Conservation Voters, and call out any action that would impede access to our public lands.

Cormac Gahan,

Helena

