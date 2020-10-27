 Skip to main content
We deserve better than Bullock

It will be good next week to be able to read the newspaper online without popup ads of Steve Bullock doing a Hollywood pose and a negative ad against Steve Daines at the same time. Bullock has certainly found innovative ways to use the millions of dollars Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama provided for him to buy the Montana Senate seat after he said he didn't want it. Hopefully, Montanans will recognize that Bullock's billionaire buddies expect a return on their investment and will have a reliable liberal vote. Bullock has inappropriately distributed the COVID-19 relief funds given to Montana by the federal government, and has used them to enhance his Senate campaign, a very unethical action. We deserve much better than Steve Bullock serving us in the U.S. Senate.

Philip L. Barney,

Polson

