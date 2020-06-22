We don’t take kindly to socialists

Boy … it’s a good thing Don "K" the Montana Republican Party chair has had prior experience moving clunkers like the Vega, Chevette, Corvair and Camaro off his lot. Now he has to put lipstick on candidates representing Montana’s Grand Old White Folks Party (GOWFP). We’ve got our POTUS Trump at the top followed by sycophants Gianforte, Daines and Rosendale bringing up the rear, literally and figuratively.
C’Mon down folks, we’ve got more freedom defenders coming in all the time. And we don’t take socialist government handouts like those Deep State Demos … right? Now let’s see … where did I put my latest stimulus check?
Jim Hamilton,
Florence
