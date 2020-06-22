We don’t take kindly to socialists

We don’t take kindly to socialists

{{featured_button_text}}

Boy … it’s a good thing Don "K" the Montana Republican Party chair has had prior experience moving clunkers like the Vega, Chevette, Corvair and Camaro off his lot. Now he has to put lipstick on candidates representing Montana’s Grand Old White Folks Party (GOWFP). We’ve got our POTUS Trump at the top followed by sycophants Gianforte, Daines and Rosendale bringing up the rear, literally and figuratively.

C’Mon down folks, we’ve got more freedom defenders coming in all the time. And we don’t take socialist government handouts like those Deep State Demos … right? Now let’s see … where did I put my latest stimulus check?

Jim Hamilton,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

End tolerance of treason
Letters

End tolerance of treason

I am the child of immigrants from two British countries who met and married in the Port of Entry, New York City, where I grew up. For over 20 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News