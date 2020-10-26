It was reported this morning (Oct. 25) on “State of Montana” broadcast that Gianforte is trying to buy the office of governor. Nearly half of the money for his campaign is from the billionaire HIMSELF.
This is so against democracy. We don’t need a king for governor we need someone who can work through the democratic process, including the minority, to help the people of Montana...and I’m not just talking about the rich ones.
Ernie Jean,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!