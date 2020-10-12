 Skip to main content
We don't need any more jokes representing us

We all know that Washington DC is full of cartoon characters. Two years ago Montanans made a mistake when they voted to return Shrek (Tester) to the Senate. Let's not compound that mistake by sending the Jackass (Bullock) with him. We don't need any more jokes representing us!

While I am at it, just remember that Kathleen Williams is from out of state and we shouldn't let someone with her ideology represent us. She just pretends to be from Montana.

Terry McLaughlin,

Missoula

