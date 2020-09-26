 Skip to main content
We don't need more dictators

In response to Will Stubsten's comments (Sept. 21):

Whether its 53 or 56 counties, what matters is the big majority of counties elected to allow voting by mail.

Yes, this is a first-time issue. But then, in 100 years, we have not been faced with a silent, killer pandemic.

As of Sept. 22, Montana has had 10,429 cases and 160 deaths. That's not OK with me. Is this OK with you?

Are you going to stand in line for hours, wearing a mask and perhaps use a voting booth that may have not been properly sanitized?

People infected don't exactly have a stamp on their forehead saying they're infected and actively contagious.

I value my life and health, as so many others do. 

It's your choice to vote in person. Those who don't want to expose themselves also have a right to vote by mail.

We don't heed any more dictators in this country; Donald Trump is enough.

If Trump had honestly, and timely addressed this deadly virus, the U.S. and Montana would not be in this horrible situation.

Jean Murphy,

Thompson Falls 

