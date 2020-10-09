We don't need two Democratic senators in Washington

Governor Bullock is a decent governor who signed into law five bills for which I lobbied in the State Legislature.

I have no beef with him. However, he now wants to be called senator.

Chances are we should have serious reservations about putting two Democrat Senators back in Washington.

One can envision them trying to out Democrat each other in sucking up to the Senate Minority Leader, the ultra-liberal Chuck Schumer.

Senator Tester originally promised to be a one term Senator. He’s now serving his third term in the swamp. Perhaps the reason is Jon Tester discovered riches in Washington. No surprise!

Joe Biden without doubt enriched himself and his family during his 47 years in public office. Apparently mentally enfeebled, now Old Joe foolishly thinks he’s capable of taking on the toughest job in the world, the presidency of the USA.

Montanans can honorably serve the best interests of our state and our nation. We must help re-elect President Donald Trump and return Steve Daines to the U.S. Senate where he’s done a fine job.

We must also elect Matt Rosendale to the House of Representatives to fill the vacated seat of our next Governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte.