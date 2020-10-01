We have choices to make

Are you a mystery fan? A mystery is mentioned in a comment about Donald Trump by Hillary Clinton: "It is a mystery why anybody with a beating heart and a working mind still supports him."

But, is this really a mystery? We are human, and human nature is well known. At any point in life, with any situation in our lives, we have choices in how we are going to think and act.

So why, as Hillary suggests, do people still support Trump? To me, it is very clear. His constant talking, his personal actions, and his advice to others on how to think and act are present daily. They are based upon negative characteristics we each have available within us. They include such things as blaming others for our problems, getting angry at others, being fearful, and generally avoiding taking personal responsibility in our lives.

If we are being honest with ourselves, most of us have experienced these same tendencies in our own thinking and acting out. But many of us have recognized that this negative line of thinking leads us nowhere and needs to be changed. So we have worked on changing our minds and ways of thinking about and acting upon all the various challenges that we face in our lives.