We must all come together

Jan. 6, 2021, is a day that should snap us back into reality. Our past four years has dug a deep trench between our political parties. We have been super charged to react to a president who since day one has had only one goal — reelection.

Which ever political side you stand on, we are all guilty of enabling Trump to run a four year reelection campaign about how great Trump is and how only he can make our country great again.

Now we are looking at each other across a deep trench. We are wondering how a civil war happens in a country of process to govern ourselves.

I think back to Abraham Lincoln and how hard he worked to keep our country together. The Civil War was a four year conflict. Thank goodness our Jan. 6, day was only a four hour conflict. Both wars tell us how we must come together on the broad base of the sameness of all Americans rather than on division.