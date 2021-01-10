We must all come together

Jan. 6, 2021, is a day that should snap us back into reality. Our past four years has dug a deep trench between our political parties. We have been super charged to react to a president who since day one has had only one goal — reelection.
Which ever political side you stand on, we are all guilty of enabling Trump to run a four year reelection campaign about how great Trump is and how only he can make our country great again.
Now we are looking at each other across a deep trench. We are wondering how a civil war happens in a country of process to govern ourselves.
I think back to Abraham Lincoln and how hard he worked to keep our country together. The Civil War was a four year conflict. Thank goodness our Jan. 6, day was only a four hour conflict. Both wars tell us how we must come together on the broad base of the sameness of all Americans rather than on division.
We complained for four years, however, we gave Trump the opportunity to work through the process of laws to help each American to live a better life. Now let's put the division of government behind us. Let's move off the media shows which were to give us a government of transparency. Let's support our elected leaders of the White House and Congress by giving our officials an opportunity to accomplish the promises they offered when running for office. We are a country of wonderful persons with a can do it attitude of working together to the benefit of all.
Patricia E. Waylett,
Missoula