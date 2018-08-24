A simple question for those who voted for Trump and plan on voting Republican in the midterm elections. If President Obama had been involved with the same scandals, cozied up to Putin, lied to the public and done the exact same things as Trump has done, would you be screaming that he be impeached? If you answered yes, are you writing your legislatures demanding that Trump be impeached? If you answered no, then most likely you are lying to yourself. The current Republican dominated legislature has not held the President accountable!
Before you try to label me as just another liberal Democrat, I voted primarily Republican for 30+ years until the second Bush and his “weapons of mass destruction” that did not exist. I am an Independent that votes for the person, not any specific party.
The future of our Democracy and our country are at risk! We must bring the balance of power back to the middle with people that can and will work with the other side for the betterment of the country! Both Kathleen Williams and Jon Tester have proven their ability to work across the aisle. I will vote for Kathleen Williams and Jon Tester.
Vito Quatraro,
Bozeman