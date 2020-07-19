When I envision our future, I see emotionally intelligent and compassionate human beings that understand the intricacies and inter-connectedness of the world around us. They intentionally contribute to society and work together to take care of our planet and create a conscious world of equality. This is not a pipe dream, it is very possible, and we can do this by better investing in our youth and our early childhood educators.

Early childhood educators and facilities are at high risk of infection across the nation, as they have been providing care to children of essential workers since the beginning of the pandemic — undervalued and without any hazard pay. Early childhood educators and staff are at high risk of infection due to the fact that we cannot mandate that parents nor their children wear masks. Early childhood education facilities are the unforeseen backbone, enabling essential workers to work. We are responsible for the youngest of our country, who will eventually come to lead. We must change how we value early childhood education and educators and we demand retroactive hazard pay for the integral work we do. If you agree, please sign, donate, and share: http://chng.it/2LtpQMZ79f