We must change how we value early childhood education and educators

We must change how we value early childhood education and educators

{{featured_button_text}}

When I envision our future, I see emotionally intelligent and compassionate human beings that understand the intricacies and inter-connectedness of the world around us. They intentionally contribute to society and work together to take care of our planet and create a conscious world of equality. This is not a pipe dream, it is very possible, and we can do this by better investing in our youth and our early childhood educators.

Early childhood educators and facilities are at high risk of infection across the nation, as they have been providing care to children of essential workers since the beginning of the pandemic — undervalued and without any hazard pay. Early childhood educators and staff are at high risk of infection due to the fact that we cannot mandate that parents nor their children wear masks. Early childhood education facilities are the unforeseen backbone, enabling essential workers to work. We are responsible for the youngest of our country, who will eventually come to lead. We must change how we value early childhood education and educators and we demand retroactive hazard pay for the integral work we do. If you agree, please sign, donate, and share: http://chng.it/2LtpQMZ79f

Ashley Reloba and Kendyl Barney, 

Origins Education, Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Tough enough to wear masks
Letters

Tough enough to wear masks

Montanans are a hardy lot. If you think wearing a mask is tough, try having your foot stomped on by a horse sometime; or run a hay baler in 90…

Marijuana arrests expose racism
Letters

Marijuana arrests expose racism

In 2006, when John Engen was elected mayor, voters passed a resolution making marijuana possession the lowest priority crime. What did new May…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News