We must protect our public lands

Hi, I am Dakota Hileman, a Democratic candidate for the Montana House of Representatives in District 96!

As your legislator, I will advocate for the preservation of our beloved public lands. Our public open spaces are what make Montana such a beautiful and gratifying place to live and I do not believe that we should be selling them to wealthy out-of-staters, people who oftentimes don’t hold Montana’s interest at heart.

One way that I will advocate for the preservation of these spaces would be to advocate for these lands to remain in public, federal control rather than state control. My reasoning for this is due to the fact that if we get a heavily anti-public ownership Land Board or governor, it would be easier to prevent them from selling it off. If our government sells these lands off, it is very unlikely that they would be public ever again in our lifetimes and for many generations.

That is why we must fight to keep these lands in public ownership; so that you, I and everyone else can enjoy them responsibly.

If you feel passionate about this too, I would appreciate your vote in the June 2 Democratic primary election.

Dakota Hileman,

candidate,