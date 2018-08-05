Do you care that we have a incorrigible liar, that is having secret meetings behind the American citizens back with an open enemy of our country?
Do you care that our Democracy is rapidly being eroded away by a president and congress who don't believe in the press because it is the only way that we can get our information about what is happening to us and the world around us. We used to have a sunshine law, which is the peoples' right to know, which prevented bad things from happening without our knowing. The actions of the current administration are about to strip us of our rights to free speech, freedom of the press, the right to have healthcare that we can afford, education that is affordable and unbiased.
This administration has access to unlimited money, dark money funneled through so called charities, etc. We must absolutely vote, it is our last hope, even with the hacking by Russians that again is going on. Vote to take away this awful heartless majority in our country.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis