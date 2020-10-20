We need a governor who actually cares about lives

Rep. Gianforte,

Coronavirus is at its highest level yet and rapidly rising in Montana. This is happening despite a statewide mask mandate. Incredibly, at this critical moment you plan to relax this commonsense and low-cost measure - in defiance of virtually all public health professionals.

Since you so strongly favor of "personal responsibility over mandates" to address coronavirus, I have a question: will you take personal responsibility for the excess deaths of Montanans if you are elected and your so-called plan fails?

More than that, will you dedicate your vast fortune to pay for the additional emergency care and to compensate bereaved families? That would show some real personal responsibility. Your accumulated $135,000,000 would make only a tiny dent in the likely bill, but it would be something.

The alternative to your current reckless plan is to be a functionally responsible public servant and follow the professional public health advice: mandate mask-wearing until this awful pandemic relents.

Do you have the moral and intellectual stuff to do the right thing? Or will you continue to pander while Montanans die? We Montanans need a Governor who actually cares about our lives.