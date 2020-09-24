We need a senator who keeps his promises

I want to thank Sen. Steve Daines for letting us know that when he said, in 2016, that he didn’t think it was right to bring a Supreme Court nominee forward in an election year, that he was only kidding. Maybe in California, telling voters one thing and then turning around and doing another is okay, but I was raised to believe that, in Montana, an elected official is only as good as his or her word. I wonder what other things Daines has told us that he didn’t really mean?