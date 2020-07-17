We need a senator who will work to solve problems

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I received the following letter from Sen. Daines yesterday:

The radical wing of the House Democratic Party is working overtime to introduce articles of impeachment against our president. The Left is ready to do or say anything to destroy President Trump!

House Democrats claim they are doing the will of the people, but they aren't!

Will you sign your name to our petition to tell the Radical Left that We the People support our rightfully-elected American President, Donald J Trump? …

Democrats don't like the fact that the American people elected Donald Trump to be our nation's President.

From day one, they have rejected the democratic process because they don't like the outcome. Now the Radical Left is trying to impose their will over the vote of the people.

Show the Radical Left that you support the President that We the People elected and that you oppose their politically-motivated attempts to impeach him. Sign your name to our petition today.