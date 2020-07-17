We need a senator who will work to solve problems

We need a senator who will work to solve problems

{{featured_button_text}}

I received the following letter from Sen. Daines yesterday:

The radical wing of the House Democratic Party is working overtime to introduce articles of impeachment against our president. The Left is ready to do or say anything to destroy President Trump!

House Democrats claim they are doing the will of the people, but they aren't!

Will you sign your name to our petition to tell the Radical Left that We the People support our rightfully-elected American President, Donald J Trump? …

Democrats don't like the fact that the American people elected Donald Trump to be our nation's President.

From day one, they have rejected the democratic process because they don't like the outcome. Now the Radical Left is trying to impose their will over the vote of the people.

Show the Radical Left that you support the President that We the People elected and that you oppose their politically-motivated attempts to impeach him. Sign your name to our petition today.

With the number of serious issues we have in our country today — a virus that kills more Americans daily, unemployment, racial issues being stoked by the radical right and president — we need a senator who will work to solve them, not stoke fear.

Susan Max,

Alberton

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

Morally unfit for public office
Letters

Morally unfit for public office

Heads of state, like Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, who misuse their political office to turn people against maintaining sensible C…

Tough enough to wear masks
Letters

Tough enough to wear masks

Montanans are a hardy lot. If you think wearing a mask is tough, try having your foot stomped on by a horse sometime; or run a hay baler in 90…

Marijuana arrests expose racism
Letters

Marijuana arrests expose racism

In 2006, when John Engen was elected mayor, voters passed a resolution making marijuana possession the lowest priority crime. What did new May…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News