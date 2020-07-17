We need a senator who will work to solve problems

I received the following letter from Sen. Daines yesterday:
The radical wing of the House Democratic Party is working overtime to introduce articles of impeachment against our president. The Left is ready to do or say anything to destroy President Trump!
House Democrats claim they are doing the will of the people, but they aren't!
Will you sign your name to our petition to tell the Radical Left that We the People support our rightfully-elected American President, Donald J Trump? …
Democrats don't like the fact that the American people elected Donald Trump to be our nation's President.
From day one, they have rejected the democratic process because they don't like the outcome. Now the Radical Left is trying to impose their will over the vote of the people.
Show the Radical Left that you support the President that We the People elected and that you oppose their politically-motivated attempts to impeach him. Sign your name to our petition today.
With the number of serious issues we have in our country today — a virus that kills more Americans daily, unemployment, racial issues being stoked by the radical right and president — we need a senator who will work to solve them, not stoke fear.
Susan Max,
Alberton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!