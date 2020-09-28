 Skip to main content
We need an AG who supports law enforcement

We need an AG who supports law enforcement

As the former Dawson County Sheriff, I was astonished to read that Austin Knudsen — the Republican candidate for Attorney General — has made defunding our law enforcement the central idea of his campaign.

County Sheriffs and County Attorneys rely on the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) to keep Montanans safe and assist them with serious crimes. The DOJ is the 911 for Sheriffs and County Attorneys.

Sheriff's offices work closely with the Montana Highway Patrol on the front lines investigating drug traffickers.

The Division of Criminal Investigation are highly specialized officers who help sheriffs solve violent crimes like rape and murders.

And our State Crime Lab processes evidence for drug, rape and murder cases so County Attorneys can build their case to prosecute criminals. Without this funding, prosecutions are delayed and criminals may be released to violate us again.

Raph Graybill worked with the NYPD. He understands law enforcement and its importance. Meanwhile, Knudsen appears to know little about what the DOJ actually does and the critical role that office plays in supporting local law enforcement.

We need an Attorney General who supports law enforcement, not one who will recklessly defund them.

Craig J. Anderson,

Ret. Dawson County Sheriff, Glendive

