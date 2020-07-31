We need automatic voter registration system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It never fails to surprise me that so many people who would like to vote are not registered. Currently, Montana has an “opt-in” voter registration system, where eligible voters must actively seek out voter registration. While many people may want to register, registering is often put on the backburner in our busy lives. However, there is a solution to this issue - automatic voter registration.

Automatic voter registration would streamline the process of registering to vote. Whenever someone gets or renews their Montana drivers license or Montana state ID, they would be automatically registered to vote, unless they choose to opt-out (registration would not be compulsory). Voter information would also be automatically updated, which would decrease long lines and delays on Election Day.

In other states where automatic voter registration has been implemented, the number of registered voters has greatly increased, regardless of the size or partisanship of the population. Anyone who has a drivers license or state ID could benefit from automatic voter registration.

This convenience would allow more Montana voters to register, promoting a healthier democracy in Montana and the U.S. by making our voices heard. I support the automatic voter registration system in Montana.