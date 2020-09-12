 Skip to main content
We need Bullock to keep fighting



If only the Federal "Sunshine Act" applied to political contributions as well as meetings! Unfortunately, it doesn’t. Dark money, those political contributions from undisclosed sources, poses a huge threat to our democracy because when you can’t tell where money is coming from, you have no idea who a candidate is beholden to. Without transparency, the door to corruption is wide open, and we need someone to slam that door shut! I believe that Steve Bullock is the man for the job.

Governor Bullock led the fight against Citizens United, and has spent his entire career working to get dark money out of our elections. He was able to accomplish real reforms here in Montana, and I have complete faith that he will be able to get it done in Washington too.

We need to send Governor Bullock to the Senate to keep fighting for transparency in our system and to end the influence of corporate special interests that have paralyzed our nation’s capital and outshouted our voices. Join me in voting for Steve Bullock in November.

Paula Freston,

Victor

