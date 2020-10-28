 Skip to main content
We need healthcare, not weathcare

We need healthcare, not weathcare

Republicans take care of their own: Permanent, huge tax breaks for the wealthy, temporary, shrinking breaks for everybody else; first-class insurance coverage for the moneyed class, Medicaid, if the state has the money, for the unemployed and uninsurable. Bail out the banks, evict the unemployed. Sue to end Obamacare and cut off pandemic support money to the unemployed so they will go out and fight for the dwindling supply of jobs. Let Social Security and Medicare struggle with inadequate funding, and hope you don't have to cash in your 401k before you're due to retire.

We need healthcare, not wealthcare. Vote a straight Democratic ticket this week and restore balance to your America. It's time to reclaim your country.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

