 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We need honest leaders likes Cooney and Bullock

We need honest leaders likes Cooney and Bullock

{{featured_button_text}}

Gianforte from New Jersey is putting millions into his campaign along with Steve Daines, a former business man in China. Both men will say anything against the opposition, lying seems to be fair game. Gianforte is noted for cutting off fishermen from public access and bashing a reporter who just asked a question. We don't need liars and big money taking over Montana. Bullock and Cooney have done so much for Montana healthcare small business and schools. Daines and Gianforte will take that away. Gianforte lies about not raising taxes, that would only be for his rich buddies, and he will put a state sales tax on Montana which will hurt Montana citizens. READ BETWEEN THE LIES. We need honest people that really care about us.

Mike Cooney and Steve Bullock have shown they care by their actions. Actions speak louder then a bunch of made up lies. Don't allow Gianforte and Daines to take over our beautiful state. They plan to sell off our public lands and destroy our healthcare. Get out and vote to save Montana from these corrupt outsiders.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Democrats' hypocrisy
Letters

Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the S…

Don't believe polls
Letters

Don't believe polls

Enough! I cannot remain quiet any longer. How politically naive can you be? You keep reporting poll results as if they are something real. The…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News