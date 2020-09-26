We need honest leaders likes Cooney and Bullock

Gianforte from New Jersey is putting millions into his campaign along with Steve Daines, a former business man in China. Both men will say anything against the opposition, lying seems to be fair game. Gianforte is noted for cutting off fishermen from public access and bashing a reporter who just asked a question. We don't need liars and big money taking over Montana. Bullock and Cooney have done so much for Montana healthcare small business and schools. Daines and Gianforte will take that away. Gianforte lies about not raising taxes, that would only be for his rich buddies, and he will put a state sales tax on Montana which will hurt Montana citizens. READ BETWEEN THE LIES. We need honest people that really care about us.