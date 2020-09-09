× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana has a lot of work to do to adequately address mental health. We can see this in the fact that our state experiences one of the highest suicide rates in the nation. People with developmental disabilities especially struggle to find the kind of care that they need in our healthcare system. We must make real progress to improve mental healthcare. To do so, we cannot ignore the needs of people with developmental disabilities, who need access to appropriate treatment facilities.

Montana’s politicians should be working to further improve access to healthcare. Instead, some of them are working to roll back the advancements we have made so far. Medicaid expansion has been crucial to improving healthcare coverage, including access to mental healthcare. But DC politicians like Senator Daines are attacking the Affordable Care Act that made this coverage expansion possible. Daines has repeatedly supported efforts that would roll back coverage from more than 80,000 Montanans who get their health coverage through the Medicaid expansion.

We need leaders who will fight to advance healthcare in Montana, not take us back to the past. That’s why Steve Daines does not have my vote.

Rebecca Merfeld,

Corvallis

