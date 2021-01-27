 Skip to main content
We need term limits

Bob Brown has decided to undercut the rights of real Montana citizens and shut down the movement to exercise our rights as citizens and as a sovereign state under Article 5 of the Constitution because, get this...he is afraid to go up against the federal government and allow the approval of three new Amendments to the Constitution! Yes, he is afraid of the federal government! That in itself is proof that we need term limits, reduced over reach and better controls over the spending of the feds. So, for the thousands of you who backed the Convention of States bill, you have the spineless one to thank for shafting you.

John Pidgeon,

Superior

