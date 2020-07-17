We need to all work together to control the virus

We need to all work together to control the virus

Mr. Bob Morin is unhappy with the requirement to wear masks inside public buildings. I appreciate his concern for my health, saying I should just stay home as I am over 65. I will happily cooperate with him and not come into Montana Jacks.

But I can’t be the only person over 65 who has grown weary of being told to stay home so others can play (and spread the virus), as if our lives are empty and not important. I would like to return to my normal life, which includes music festivals, the Roxy, safaris to Africa, cruises on the Amazon, seeing polar bears in the Arctic, or our canceled trip to the highlands of Scotland. I cannot go anywhere outside the United States now because no country wants Americans. We have proven we are not capable of controlling the COVID-19 virus due to people’s unwillingness to do what is necessary.

If we would all work together to control the virus, I could eventually resume life. I’d support the suffering travel industry!

Betty Wing, 

Missoula  

