We need to get back to a two party system

The politics of fear. We are experiencing the dangerous trigger of fear right now in our president. Donald Trump's fear feeds prominently in his thoughts, words, and actions.

Trump's fear is personally based and all about one thing. It is about his personal image. He desperately fears anyone seeing him as a loser and being less than perfect. And, of course, having the 'bully pulpit', his constant fear based thoughts, words, and actions do tend to manipulate people.

To many, in his so-called 'base', his lack of self-esteem feeds their own lacks. To others, the fear of being attacked if they criticize him causes them to be silent. And when you have this sort of mental disorder in the president of the United State of America and so-called 'leader of the free world', you have a most dangerous situation.

The clear answer to this present extreme 'politics of fear' is to vote Donald Trump out of office. We need to get back to our regular 'two party system' of government in which political differences are handled according to our democratic system of government under reasonable leadership from the Executive Branch.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

