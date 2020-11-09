Gov. Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney have worked so hard and expanded health care for Montanans. Both have protected our public lands from outside interest and protected women's rights and our public schools. Both have done so much for the Indian nations.

Greg Gianforte and Steve Daines will change Montana forever, selling off public lands, raising state taxes. Gianforte has a record of violence against news reporters for asking questions. He is 100% a supporter of the Trump agenda. Daines, who did business in China, made up lies on the ads that he would go against China taking jobs away. Both had a lot of dark money flowing into their campaigns.

It is sad that two such honest men who truly cared about Montana would lose to outside money. I think because Bullock and Daines were so close, there should be a recount. We need to save Montana.

Kay Gervais,

Corvallis

