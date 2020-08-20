We need to talk about racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My father is a white, retired police officer. As I watched the protests in Missoula for Black Lives Matter, as I watched the inflamed reaction of peoples attack those who protest to demand fair rights, as I drive around Montana and see imported symbols of racism in the form of southern confederate flags - which is 2,000 miles away - I know that there are plenty of Montanans who do not realize that there is no such thing as "pure white".

I have watched my father move from defending all police officers to now understanding that racism affects policing. The more we talk about and explain why: Waycross Mayor Michael-Angleo James that Lt Scott Rowell and officer Jesse Shook MUST be accountable for killing children - the more hearts like my father's will come to understand that racism against black bodies is a problem in this country.

The more we talk about these issues, the more conversations white-people-who-see-racism-is-a-problem can talk with our white neighbors, the more we can move the national dial.

Help move the national dial by raising your voice to say, fire the officers that have killed these children in Georgia. Fire both Shook and Rowell without paid leave. They must be removed from the Waycross police force immediately. We demand full accountability now — not a lengthy investigation or a slap on the wrist.