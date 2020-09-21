 Skip to main content
We need Trump's 'America First' agenda

We need Trump's 'America First' agenda

Nonstop hoaxes, hit pieces and outright lies about all of President Trump’s actions is all we hear from Democrats and their Main Stream Media sycophants. Dr. Fauci has confirmed that the President has acted appropriately during the pandemic, and his actions saved lives. Accusations that Trump is responsible for the COVID-19 deaths or that he insulted World War I dead soldiers are absurd!

What every voter should consider is what Democrats will do if they win the election: 1) raise individual taxes on everyone, resulting in less take home pay for most Americans; 2) raise corporate taxes, driving jobs offshore and add additional cost for their products; 3) give amnesty to up to 22 million illegal immigrants, allowing them to bring in relatives, all of whom get free health care and education; 4) open borders, resulting in a huge influx of low-wage workers; 5) defunding law enforcement, making us less safe; 6) taking away Second Amendment right to bear arms; 7) government mandated health care with loss of a private options; 8) a “Green New Deal” that will devastate the energy industry without significantly affecting the climate.

We may not like Trump’s personality, but we need his “America First” agenda, negotiating expertise and management ability. The alternative is socialism.

Mauri Morin

Ronan

