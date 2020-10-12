We now live in a kakistocracyh

I learned a new word today – kakistocracy. You don’t know what it means? Would you be surprised to learn that you’re living in one? We use to have a democracy but no more! Now we’re a kakistocracy. If you don’t know, you may be curious as to what this word means, so I’ll tell you. A kakistocracy is government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state (definition curtesy of the Oxford Dictionary).
So if you’d like to get your democracy back, vote for the guy who knows what a democracy is (and I’m not talking about the guy who thought Washington’s army took over the airports) and maybe things could be normal again.
Walt Max,
Alberton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!