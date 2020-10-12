We now live in a kakistocracyh

I learned a new word today – kakistocracy. You don’t know what it means? Would you be surprised to learn that you’re living in one? We use to have a democracy but no more! Now we’re a kakistocracy. If you don’t know, you may be curious as to what this word means, so I’ll tell you. A kakistocracy is government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state (definition curtesy of the Oxford Dictionary).