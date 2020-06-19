We should submit to governing authorities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allow me to reply to Ms. Mary Ann Lorette-Rust’s letter to the Missoulian tagged “Foolish to ignore Trump's failures” accusing me of having the “audacity” to challenge Bob Luceno in the press. I prefer to speak up to anyone who trashes the President or calls me a fool.

Scripture teaches us in Romans 13: 1-6; where verse one says: “Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities; for there is no authority except that which God has established.” Look up verses 2-6. I believe God will do the same in November despite what any of us says now.

Jesus submitted to the governing authorities and so should we. When brought before the authorities, Jesus “stood silent as a lamb being led to the slaughter” [Isaiah 53: 7] except to answer Pilot thus: “My kingdom is not of this world” [John 18: 36].

In Mathew 5:22 Jesus says: “—anyone who says ‘you fool’ will be in danger of the fire of hell” So, I would not label either Ms. Lorette-Rust or Luceno a fool but, if the shoe fits wear it.

Donald Bergoust,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0