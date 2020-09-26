We shouldn't be paying for free rides

Vote no to $3,000,000 Mountain Line prop. I would encourage everyone to ride the Mountain Line to see what your money is not buying you. Ever wonder why the windows are black? It is so you cannot see how few people or what kind of people are riding it. The bums are sure enjoying the wifi and heated bus while you and I and the renters in this town pay for them to get free ride off our backs. Time to reel in the nonsense.