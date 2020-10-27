 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We will be safer with Biden

We will be safer with Biden

{{featured_button_text}}

As you are voting for this presidential election, remember this, when you vote for the authoritarian rule of Trump, you are voting to lose your health care, woman's rights, Medicare, Social Security will be taken away or raised to a higher age, military leaders will be removed, people who oppose Trump will be put in prison or worse, like the Putin regime in Russia. Biden actually has plans to strengthen health care, to lower the Social Security age to 60, plans to get rid of this virus, to protect our law enforcement and our central intelligence against foreign interference. We will be a safer happier nation, safe from the dictators that Trump has aligned himself with. Trump is broke, where do you think he will get the money he needs to pay back foreign countries like Russia and China? From the taxpayers.

Joe Gervais, 

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Daines has the endorsements
Letters

Daines has the endorsements

Democrats and their rich donors are pouring millions of dollars into the race between Senator Daines and Governor Bullock. Their goal is to de…

Gianforte has Montana for sale
Letters

Gianforte has Montana for sale

Any student of Montana history knows the boom/bust cycle of our economy. Each cycle created a boom in the economy followed by the bust when th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News