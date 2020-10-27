We will be safer with Biden

As you are voting for this presidential election, remember this, when you vote for the authoritarian rule of Trump, you are voting to lose your health care, woman's rights, Medicare, Social Security will be taken away or raised to a higher age, military leaders will be removed, people who oppose Trump will be put in prison or worse, like the Putin regime in Russia. Biden actually has plans to strengthen health care, to lower the Social Security age to 60, plans to get rid of this virus, to protect our law enforcement and our central intelligence against foreign interference. We will be a safer happier nation, safe from the dictators that Trump has aligned himself with. Trump is broke, where do you think he will get the money he needs to pay back foreign countries like Russia and China? From the taxpayers.