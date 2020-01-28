Imagine a billionaire sitting on a small patch of earth with all his piles of money surrounding him. He sits there alone. He looks over these piles to see an earth that is barren and dead. Nothing but bare trees, no grass and no water.
And on this dead earth are dead people of all races, all ethnic groups and all religions. They died from diseases, hunger and, of course, violence, and you see a great mass of weapons as far as the eyes can see.
The billionaire acquired much power and wealth. Now his wealth can buy him nothing because there is no one and nothing left to spend it on.
Is this our epithet? Or can we choose a different way of living now so that the earth and the people won't die, and those with great wealth and power can use it for healing?
Imagine.
C. V. Cooper,
Missoula