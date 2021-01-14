Wealthiest benefited from tax cuts twice

David Erickson reports that while the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced income tax rates across the board, the Montana Department of Revenue calculates that those income tax cuts went disproportionately to the highest-income households. But the DOR calculations only tell part of the story. They tell us how much taxes went down at various income levels, but they don’t tell us how the TCJA impacted those incomes in the first place.

In particular, the act substantially reduced corporate taxes, which raised the incomes of corporate stockholders. And since stock ownership is very highly concentrated, high-income households were the ones whose income went up when corporate taxes went down. Indeed, according to Edward Wolff, an economist at New York University, 84% of all stocks owned by Americans belongs to the wealthiest 10% of households, and that includes all the stocks owned indirectly through IRAs, mutual funds and the like.

So high-income families benefited twice from the 2017 act: first their income from stocks went up, and then the rate at which that income was taxed went down and the net effect was to increase inequality in the after-tax incomes of American households.