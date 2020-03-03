Wealthy buy pardons, power from Trump

Beg your pardon? No, won’t work. But you can buy your pardon! If you have been sentenced in federal court for a crime, this is a unique time to secure a pardon or clemency.
In February, Nelson Petz raised over $10 million for Donald Trump’s re-election fund. Petz advocated for Michael Milken (found guilty of securities fraud) and boom! Presidential pardon. Paul Pogue’s family donated $200,000 to the re-election fund, and boom! Clemency for him.
Haven’t been convicted of a federal crime but still want to take advantage of your wealth? Consider becoming an ambassador. Gordon Sondland donated a million dollars to Trump’s inaugural committee in 2017 and was appointed ambassador to the European Union. (Caveat: testifying under oath with information not favorable to the president you will get you fired from the post.) Robert Johnson donated over a million dollars to Republican groups and was appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom in 2017. Handbag designer Lana Marks donated $898,000 to Trump Victory and is now ambassador to South Africa.
Opportunities to leverage wealth are common in nations run by dictators. Now that we’re moving towards becoming a dictatorship ourselves, they’re here, too. Positions and pardons; you can buy them.
Stephanie Brancati,
Big Arm