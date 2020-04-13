Wealthy landowners use ranches as tax shelters

Unless you want to see this species disappear completely (which is not an unreasonable assumption to make, given your track record of policies regarding grizzlies), the policies of your group need to change drastically. Are you all still living in the 19th century? Do you not see that your mission has changed?

Yes, there is still animal husbandry of cattle and sheep in Montana, but it is not what it once was: the sustaining industry of earlier times. The ranching industry is on its last legs in Montana. It feeds a few, yes, it employs a few, yes, but it is largely a tax shelter for wealthy landowners who write off the losses each year so they don't have to support public services like health and education for the general public with their fair share contribution. It does damn little for the vast majority of hard-working Montanans.