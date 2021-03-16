Wear a mask if you choose

I was happy to see Ann Hamilton’s response to Pete Hasquet's letter to the editor. She opines that the science doesn’t back allowing businesses to open.

The recommendations from “science” throughout this pandemic have been sketchy at best with varying demands. Tell me, won’t four masks be safer then two? Instead of science let’s look at the actual results of different approaches to the pandemic. Compare Florida with New York. Florida which has an elderly population remained open vs New York which virtually shut down. New York has more deaths, hospitalizations and job losses. Perhaps science didn’t know the best approach after all.