Wear a mask if you choose

Wear a mask if you choose

I was happy to see Ann Hamilton’s response to Pete Hasquet's letter to the editor. She opines that the science doesn’t back allowing businesses to open.

The recommendations from “science” throughout this pandemic have been sketchy at best with varying demands. Tell me, won’t four masks be safer then two? Instead of science let’s look at the actual results of different approaches to the pandemic. Compare Florida with New York. Florida which has an elderly population remained open vs New York which virtually shut down. New York has more deaths, hospitalizations and job losses. Perhaps science didn’t know the best approach after all.

Ms. Hamilton says that if Missoula area businesses were open “I and many others would not go into a business without a mask mandate.” She absolutely has the right to do that! In America we have freedom, businesses to open and people to wear masks if they choose. If the business were to lose money for not requiring masks they would certainly change that policy. The removal of the mask mandate doesn’t say you can't wear a mask, it just says I don’t have to if I choose not to.

Chris Jones,

Missoula

