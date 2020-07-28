Wear mask to reduce spread

Wear mask to reduce spread

{{featured_button_text}}

I'm absolutely amazed by the number of people who insist that a mask law is somehow unAmerican and infringing on our rights. This is just plain silly!

A governor or mayor is faced with the difficult scenario on how to take action to keep people safe during a pandemic that is taking lives. No one actually wants to make one wear a mask. It's not like there is some evil mastermind saying "BWAH-HA-HA, I think I'll make them wear a mask."

It does absolutely no good to get angry with someone who is trying keep us safe based on health recommendations. We should all accept the responsibility to stay safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19. If nothing else, so hospital rooms won't become overfilled and understaffed.

Medical staff has enough to do with treating cancer, delivering babies, tending to accident victims, etc., without the added COVID-19 patients because we didn't follow preventive measures.

Dave Herwig,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

It's really quite simple
Letters

It's really quite simple

The economy, no matter how robust, cannot and will not control the coronavirus. However, until the coronavirus is controlled and contained, th…

Trump manipulating the polls
Letters

Trump manipulating the polls

It would appear to most of us that Donald Trump is far behind in the political polls. But don’t forget he was behind in 2016 and won anyway. T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News