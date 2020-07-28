Wear mask to reduce spread

I'm absolutely amazed by the number of people who insist that a mask law is somehow unAmerican and infringing on our rights. This is just plain silly!
A governor or mayor is faced with the difficult scenario on how to take action to keep people safe during a pandemic that is taking lives. No one actually wants to make one wear a mask. It's not like there is some evil mastermind saying "BWAH-HA-HA, I think I'll make them wear a mask."
It does absolutely no good to get angry with someone who is trying keep us safe based on health recommendations. We should all accept the responsibility to stay safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19. If nothing else, so hospital rooms won't become overfilled and understaffed.
Medical staff has enough to do with treating cancer, delivering babies, tending to accident victims, etc., without the added COVID-19 patients because we didn't follow preventive measures.
Dave Herwig,
Missoula
