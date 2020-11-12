When a farmer is looking at his crops standing in 6 inches of flood waters, he doesn’t think that the thing to do is open up the floodgates and put another foot of water on them.

I read in the letters section about the explosion of Covid cases here in Missoula in two months and the plea for enforcement of the mask mandate. Evidently the people of Missoula want more water on top of our crops.

Refusing to wear masks for any reason is tantamount to murdering your fellow citizens. Trying to glossy it up as personal freedom just doesn’t work when you’re standing at the graveyard, alone, because group gatherings are not allowed.

Be angry with me, I don’t care, as long as you don’t kill anymore people.

Wear your mask and wash your hands!

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

