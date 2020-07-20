Wearing a mask could save a life

To mask or not to mask. For me, it’s always been an easy decision to wear a mask. I feel better knowing I’m not only protecting myself, but more importantly, I’m protecting others. Therefore, I was happy when both our city and state issued orders requiring the use of masks.
Today I learned those orders were only as good as they are enforced. What I mean by that, is while shopping at a popular store in my area, I encountered two young girls and a younger boy sans masks. They were all obviously old enough to meet the age requirements, as they drove up in a car. However, the requirement to do so didn’t seem to matter, as they all entered the store, without masks.
I pointed to my mask, but they simply looked away and were allowed to make their purchases. When I asked the clerk why they were served, the explanation given was that many people throughout the day had done the same.
I’m what you call a two-striker. I’m 71 and have heart disease. As such, I don’t think I could survive a third strike. People, masks can save lives. Please wear one. Be safe and well.
Roger Henderson,
Missoula
