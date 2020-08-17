Wearing a mask is just the Golden Rule

When we were kids the first rule we were taught was the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” I checked with Mrs. Google, who reminds me of my seventh grade teacher who seemed to know everything. All of the major religious and ethical traditions promote this idea as a foundation of their theology and ethics. Wearing a mask to prevent the spread and maybe even avoiding catching the COVID-19 virus is just as simple as the Golden Rule. It is a pain in the neck, ears, nose and mouth and maybe more onerous to glasses wearers but there is a significant probability that it does a lot more good than harm. You are not making any statement that means anything other than you care about your fellow human who hopefully is also wearing a mask. A few days ago I fed my mask a Costco hot dog (with mustard and ketchup, no onions during COVID-19) which would have been worth a few laughs to others also masked up. That is about as inconvenient as it gets. Also -be sure to also cover your nose!