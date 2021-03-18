On March 3, Pete Hasquet pointed out that he did not understand what happened this past year. He seems to think that the COVID virus is a Democrat along with the Missoula County Health Department, and that lockdowns along with masks are ridiculous — even if they do save lives.

He also doesn't appear to understand that science, and decisions made based on science, produce better results than uninformed opinions. If this virus were no more lethal than a "regular" one, whatever that means, why has it hit so much harder and faster, killing over 500,000 Americans in less than a year?

I know that the last time you looked "ICUs were not overwhelmed," but did you consider the reason for that was because reasonable people in Montana had been wearing masks? If Republicans don't wear masks, that's one version of personal responsibility. Just understand that it may result in Democrats having a larger majority in the next election due to a declining GOP population. Wearing a mask is science, not political or an opinion. Just look at the great Kansas experiment last year.

C. Burt Caldwell,

Missoula

