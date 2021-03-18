 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wearing a mask is science, not political

Wearing a mask is science, not political

{{featured_button_text}}

On March 3, Pete Hasquet pointed out that he did not understand what happened this past year. He seems to think that the COVID virus is a Democrat along with the Missoula County Health Department, and that lockdowns along with masks are ridiculous — even if they do save lives.

He also doesn't appear to understand that science, and decisions made based on science, produce better results than uninformed opinions. If this virus were no more lethal than a "regular" one, whatever that means, why has it hit so much harder and faster, killing over 500,000 Americans in less than a year?

I know that the last time you looked "ICUs were not overwhelmed," but did you consider the reason for that was because reasonable people in Montana had been wearing masks? If Republicans don't wear masks, that's one version of personal responsibility. Just understand that it may result in Democrats having a larger majority in the next election due to a declining GOP population. Wearing a mask is science, not political or an opinion. Just look at the great Kansas experiment last year.

C. Burt Caldwell,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
0
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo good for morning laugh
Letters

Photo good for morning laugh

Thank you for the Saturday morning laughs. Your photo for the article “Helena Man Cited for Political Flag Flap” really captured the man’s exc…

Wear a mask if you choose
Letters

Wear a mask if you choose

I was happy to see Ann Hamilton’s response to Pete Hasquet's letter to the editor. She opines that the science doesn’t back allowing businesse…

GOP 'culture war' bills
Letters

GOP 'culture war' bills

Although past Montana State legislative sessions ought to have been a warning, I wasn't fully prepared for the onslaught of Republican "cultur…

What passes for leadership
Letters

What passes for leadership

My wife remarked this morning, the most uplifting news is in obituaries. KAAAchiiing! Extraordinary writings of love, become deeply eloquent.

Consider the facts
Letters

Consider the facts

Please consider these facts regarding Jon Tester’s voting record on these important amendments proposed for the American Rescue Act of 2021. H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News