Wearing mask is act of love, good citizenship

I find it incomprehensible that David Passieri writes a letter (July 23) touting the notion that “COVID-19 is simply a spiritual battle that must be confronted.” He does say “We should all embrace love in our hearts.” I agree with that.

You may think a mask doesn’t work or that wearing one is an infringement of your constitutional rights, an opinion that you are entitled to, but wearing a mask says, “If I had the virus, it’s far less likely to be transmitted to you” — an act of love and an act of good citizenship.

And I thank him for his recommendation to look up Dr. Rashid Buttar, a man who, it seems, has been discredited and reprimanded by the North Carolina Board of Medical Examiners, and it seems that he has been board certified by several entities which are questionable.

How about we instead look towards someone who has worked under six different presidents and is considered internationally to be the world’s leading expert on infectious diseases? Suggesting Rashid Buttar over Dr. Fauci is like asking my cat to take over the flight controls of a crashing airplane. Let's leave it to the professionals.

Ben Kestner,

St. Ignatius

