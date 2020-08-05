You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wearing mask is act of love, good citizenship

Wearing mask is act of love, good citizenship

{{featured_button_text}}

I find it incomprehensible that David Passieri writes a letter (July 23) touting the notion that “COVID-19 is simply a spiritual battle that must be confronted.” He does say “We should all embrace love in our hearts.” I agree with that.

You may think a mask doesn’t work or that wearing one is an infringement of your constitutional rights, an opinion that you are entitled to, but wearing a mask says, “If I had the virus, it’s far less likely to be transmitted to you” — an act of love and an act of good citizenship.

And I thank him for his recommendation to look up Dr. Rashid Buttar, a man who, it seems, has been discredited and reprimanded by the North Carolina Board of Medical Examiners, and it seems that he has been board certified by several entities which are questionable.

How about we instead look towards someone who has worked under six different presidents and is considered internationally to be the world’s leading expert on infectious diseases? Suggesting Rashid Buttar over Dr. Fauci is like asking my cat to take over the flight controls of a crashing airplane. Let's leave it to the professionals.

Ben Kestner,

St. Ignatius

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News