Wearing mask is decent thing to do

Wednesday, as the Centers for Disease Control recommended people wear two masks instead of one, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced he would lift Montana’s mask mandate. This will increase the spread of the disease, resulting in more deaths, and will do so without helping our economy.

Montana has done a good job fighting this disease, as our comparatively low death rate indicates. Why? Partly because ours is a rural state and the virus transmits most easily in dense populations. Partly because of the tireless work of health care professionals. And partly —crucially — because we were quick to adopt practices to slow its spread — practices like requiring masks.

Masks save lives. They protect the wearer but even more importantly, they protect those we come in contact with. By reducing asymptomatic spread, they protect our friends and family. Wearing a mask is both the responsible and the decent thing to do.

Unfortunately, donning a mask has become an identity issue. This is a tragedy. If you support businesses that require shoes and shirts — requirements that, like masks, promote public health — surely you can support a mask mandate, too.

Please, let our governor know this is a bad decision; one that will harm our fellow Montanans.