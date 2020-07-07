Wearing mask protects you, me

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just how stupid are we?

We’re in the middle of a pandemic and people won’t even do the simplest, easiest thing to stop the spread: wear a mask. Inconvenient? Off-putting? Not cool? Would you rather be in a medical coma with the breathing tube down your throat?

And if not you, how about someone you care about? If you not wearing a mask affected only you, then you’d get what you deserve. But it doesn’t work that way. I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me.

We’re past isolated cases and into community spread. It’s estimated that up to 60% of people infected with the virus aren’t showing symptoms and don’t know they have it. But everywhere they go, just by breathing, they’re spreading the virus like a mosquito fogger. Masks can cut this spread by up to 85%.

Outdoors, with social distancing, can be pretty safe. But gatherings like the farmer’s market or even just walking on a sidewalk are not safe. Everywhere indoors is not safe without a mask.

You can be considerate of your neighbors, families and friends, or you can be stupid and selfish. What’ll it be?

Mark Van Loon,

Hamilton

