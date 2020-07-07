Wearing masks is honorable obligation to decency

I subscribe to the “Daily Stoic” and was inspired by the following post re: the 4th of July:

“It’s the celebration of the American Declaration of independence, which was signed on this date in 1776. There’s no question that document… was an essential one… it asserted man’s inalienable rights and began a great experiment in human liberty and equality under the law that was, and continues to be, unparalleled in history…. It’s about living and embodying the ideas we hold in common and making them into real, tangible policy….It’s a celebration of a commitment to kindness and generosity that lifts others up, that makes something as basic as wearing a mask to shield the vulnerable from deadly germs seem like an honorable obligation to decency rather than an….infringement of civil liberties…..” — Daily Stoic (https://dailystoic.com/)

I encourage all to wear a mask. Let each day be a celebration of recommitment to kindness and thoughtfulness of the vulnerable among us —and an honorable obligation to decency.

Lisa Bullock,

first lady of Montana,

Helena



