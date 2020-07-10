Wearing masks protects others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pat Lamb (letter, July 7), please supply your sources when you say masks are not effective, masks are harmful. Just saying "a recent study" doesn't cut it. I could find no evidence of that in my search.

Funny, many doctors wear masks every day for hours on end; think they are putting themselves in harm's way? Or are they protecting themselves and their patients?

We want restaurants and businesses to reopen. If wearing a mask in public helps us do that, if wearing a mask helps prevent me from unintentionally spreading the virus, I will wear a mask — and so should you.

Roxanne Roehl,

Missoula

