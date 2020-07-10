Wearing masks protects others

Wearing masks protects others

Pat Lamb (letter, July 7), please supply your sources when you say masks are not effective, masks are harmful. Just saying "a recent study" doesn't cut it. I could find no evidence of that in my search.

Funny, many doctors wear masks every day for hours on end; think they are putting themselves in harm's way? Or are they protecting themselves and their patients?

We want restaurants and businesses to reopen. If wearing a mask in public helps us do that, if wearing a mask helps prevent me from unintentionally spreading the virus, I will wear a mask — and so should you.

Roxanne Roehl,

Missoula

