Wearing seat belt like wearing mask

Seat belt law:

I always love how, when seat belt laws are brought up, you always get testimony from people (like the other day in Helena) about, “My wife and I love to drive slowly down by the river and if we go in the water all strapped in we’ll drown.”

My thoughts are: You’re more likely to get hit by an impaired driver head-on because you aren’t controlling his car, but you are yours!

Kind of like wearing a mask. You can’t control what others do (to prevent something from harming you), but you can try to help yourself by wearing a mask or your seat belt.

How many times do you see in the news that someone was killed in a car crash because they weren’t wearing their seat belt compared to how many times someone drowned because they were wearing one?

Just recently by Stevensville, a guy died. He wasn’t wearing his seat belt when he slid sideways on ice and got t-boned in the passenger door.

A. Brent Harshbarger,

Missoula

