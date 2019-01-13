During his Jan. 8 broadcast, President Trump failed to explain why he was proud to cause the current shutdown. In particular, if he truly does have a coherent plan for drastically augmenting existing border barriers, then the White House should have a website where key matters are explained to all U.S. citizens and residents. For instance:
a) location of sites: show maps with annotations (perhaps include coordinates);
b) purpose at each site: e.g., deter foot traffic, stop off-road vehicles, etc.;
c) ownership of sites (does Texas restrict use of eminent domain?);
d) timetable: analysis of site, design of structure, solicit bids, construction;
e) criteria for assessing effectiveness;
f) budget for construction and for maintenance: summary of estimates for each site;
g) aspects which require congressional authorization (beyond mere funding).
Stop the shutdown, then debate border security and immigration.
Dick Lane,
Missoula