Week 6 Legislative update

This was “tax reform week” at the Montana Legislature. Governor Gianforte’s Montana Comeback tax proposals had committee hearings with tremendous support. The House Taxation Committee heard two of these bills to increase the business equipment tax exemption & provide a tax credit for employer-paid education expenses associated with trade professions.

In addition to reigning in taxes and spending, the Legislature has been tackling healthcare issues for Montana families. House Bill 43 passed the House this week. This bill will expand telehealth availability by reducing state regulations and expanding health insurance availability for telehealth services. A hearing is also scheduled for House Bill 231 to eliminate certificate on need laws. Under these laws, the government gets to determine if new health care business is “needed”, requiring permission before starting or expanding a business.

Senate Bill 65 to limit COVID liability for businesses, churches, and individuals was signed into law this week and Governor Gianforte removed the state mask mandate. The House is working on bills to limit the emergency powers of local health authorities as well.

I look forward to the upcoming week representing HD96

Representative Kathy Whitman,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1